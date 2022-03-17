ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 8. марца 2022. року престало дуркац шерцо моєй милей шестри

АМАЛИЇ ХАРДИ
народзеней Будински

(1925–2022)
з Кули


Красни памятки на ню будзе чувац єй брат Йовґен Будински и його фамелия з Нємецкей
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
