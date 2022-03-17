ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 8. марца престало дуркац шерцо нашей нини

АМАЛИЇ ХАРДИ
народзеней Будински

(1925–2022)
з Кули


Вичну памятку на ню буду чувац Ковачова, Добриловичова и Шишичова фамелия
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest