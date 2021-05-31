НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 29. мая 2021. року наполня ше тринац смутни роки як нас занавше зохабела наша наймилша

АМАЛКА САБАДОШ
народзена Тиркайла

(1953–2008)
з Дюрдьова


Памятку на ню вично чуваю Иван, Марина, Влада и Марко, Мирослав, Оля, Максим и Андрей и Мирко
Спочивай у мире Божим!
