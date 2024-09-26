ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 17. септембра 2024. року занавше нас охабела мила тета

АНА БУЇЛА
народзена Салак

(1942–2024)
з Дюрдьова


Памятку на ню вично будзе чувац Иґор Корпаш зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!