ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 17. септембра 2024. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила мац, баба, прабаба и шестра

АНА БУЇЛА
народзена Салак

(1942–2024)


З любову и почитованьом памятку на ню вично буду чувац син Янко, дзивка Зденка, нєвеста Луция, жец Драґан, унуки, праунуки, брат Янко зоз фамелию
Най спочива у мире Божим!