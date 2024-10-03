ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 22. септембра 2024. року преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила андя

АНА ГАРДИ
дзивоцке Голик

(1936–2024)
з Кули


Памятки буду чувац Ганча Варґова зоз дзецми и Гардийово дзеци зоз Австралиї
Най спочива у мире Божим!