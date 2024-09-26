ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня, 22. септембра преселєла ше до вичносци наша андя

АНА ГАРДИ

(1936–2024)
з Кули


Красни памятки на нюу буду чувац Варґово – Ната, Мирко, Здравко и Желько зоз фамелию