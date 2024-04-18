ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 14. априла 2024. року нас занавше зохабела наша мила супруга, мац, баба и прабаба

АНА ДОРОҐХАЗИ

(1941–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Найкрасши памятки вично на це буду чувац твойо наймилши. Супруг Василь, син Владимир, унука Марина зоз супругом Синишом, унук Златко зоз супругу Олю и праунучата Филип, Денис, Даниел, Стефан и Лена.
Спочивай у мире Божим!