ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 14. априла 2024. року упокоєла ше моя супруга

АНА ДОРОҐХАЗИ

(1941–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Прежили зме єден живот вєдно, алє оставаме у вири же живот нїґда нє престанє. Найдземе ше заш вєдно док ми шерцо станє. Супруг Василь
Спочивай у мире Божим!