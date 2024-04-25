ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 14. априла 2024. року занавше нас зохабела моя шестра

АНА ДОРОҐХАЗИ
народзена Югик

(1941–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на ню буду чувац шестра Слава зоз дзецми
Спочивай у мире Божим!