ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 14. априла 2024. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила шестра и нина

АНА ДОРОҐХАЗИ

(1941 – 2024)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на нашу милу нину Ганю буду чувац шестра Мелания Дороґхазийова, Славка и Владо Хромишово и Златка и Ґоран Пеїчово зоз дзецми
Спочивайце у мире Божим!