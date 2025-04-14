СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 14. априла 2025. року наполнї ше рок як нас занавше зохабела наша мила баба и прабаба

АНА ДОРОҐХАЗИ

(1941–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Найкрасши памятки на це буду чувац твойо наймилши – унука Марина зоз супругом Синишом, унук Златко зоз супругу Олю, як и праунучата Филип, Денис, Даниел, Стефан, Лена и Лука
Спочивай у мире Божим!