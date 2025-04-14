СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 15. априла наполнї ше рок як ше упокоєла моя супруга

АНА ДОРОҐХАЗИ

(1941–2024)


Дзекуєм ци за твою любов, за твою доброту, и за щешлїви живот препровадзени з тобу. Супруг Василь