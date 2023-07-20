ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 17. юлия 2023. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

АНА КИШ

(1943–2023)
з Нового Саду


Памятку на ню у своїх шерцох и думкох навики буду чувац єй дзивка Славица, унук Деян зоз супругу Кристину и праунук Алексей
Спочивай у мире Божим!