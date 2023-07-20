ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 17. юлия 2023. року занавше нас зохабела и преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила и нїґда нєпрежалєна мац

АНА КИШ

(1943–2023)
з Нового Саду


Смуток, боль и жалосц за тобу нє престаню. Оставаю нам здогадованя на тебе, твою любов и доброту хтору ши нам даровала. З любову и почитованьом памятку на тебе навики чуваю у своїх шерцох и думкох твойо дзивки Весна и Славица
Спочивай у мире Божим!