ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 17. юлия 2023. року занавше нас зохабела наша мила мац и баба

АНА КИШ

(1943–2023)
з Нового Саду


Памятку на ню у своїх шерцох и думкох навики буду чувац єй дзивка Весна, жец Слободан, унук Ненад и унука Надя
Спочивай у мире Божим!