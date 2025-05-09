ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашей милей мацери, швекри, баби и прабаби

АНА ПАПУҐА
дзивоцке Мученски

(1935–2025)
з Руского Керестура


З почитованьом, вше будземе чувац красну памятку на єй доброту и пожертвовносц, а навики нам останє єй щира любов котру нам нєсебично давала. Дзивка Сенка зоз супругом Иштваном, унуки Мижо, Яни, Кристиян, Таня зоз супругом Мирком, Мелинда зоз супругом Радованом и праунуки Мая, Дарко и Лиам.
Спочивайце у мире Божим!