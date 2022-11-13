ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 2. новембра 2022. року занавше нас зохабела наша мац и баба

АНА ПУШКАШ
народзена Буила

(1942–2022)
з Дюрдьова


Памятку на ню у своїх шерцох буду чувац дзивка Мая, син Мирослав, нєвеста Милица и унук Серґей
