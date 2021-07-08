ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 22. юния преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила супруга, мац и баба

АНА РУСКОВСКИ
народзена Руман

(1950‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


Оставаш у наших шерцох и молитвох до конца нашого живота. Супруг Яким, син Яни, нєвеста Реґан и унук Ромко, и син Мижо котри єй вислужел у єй чежкей хороти Спочивай у мире Божим до нового стретнуца у вичносци!
