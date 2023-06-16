СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 22. юния 2023. року наполня ше 2 роки як нє з нами наша мила супруга, мац и баба

АНА РУСКОВСКИ

(1950–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Час преходзи, алє ти и далєй у наших шерцох и молитвох. Твойо наймилши: супруг Кимо, синове Яни и Мижо, унук Ромко и нєвеста Реґан
Спочивай у мире Божим!