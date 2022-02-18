ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 8. фебруара 2022. року упокоєла ше моя мила мац, баба и прабаба

АНА САБАДОШ
народзена Бучко

(1929–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на ню буду чувац дзивка Златка зоз дзецми: Михаелу, Мижом, Борисом и Желяну зоз супругом Милошом и їх дзецми Софию и Ленку
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
