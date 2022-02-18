ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 8. фебруара 2022. року занавше нас зохабела наша мац, швекра и баба

АНА САБАДОШ
народзена Бучко

(1929–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на ню зоз любову буду чувац син Славко, нєвеста Гелена, унука Кристина зоз супругом Иваном и унука Лидия зоз заручнїком Драженом
Вичная памят!
