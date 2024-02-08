СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 8. фебруара 2024. року наполнюю ше два роки як нє з нами

АНА САБАДОШ
народзена Бучко

(1929-2022)
з Руского Керестура


Ожалосцени син Славко, нєвеста Гелена, унуки Кристина зоз супругом Иваном, Лидия зоз супругом Драженом и праунуки Вaлерия и Лена
Спочивайце у мире Божим!