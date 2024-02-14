СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 8. фебруара 2024. року наполнєли ше 2 роки як ше упокоєла наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

АНА САБАДОШ
народзена Бучко

(1929–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ню чуваю дзивка Златка и унуки Борис, Михайло, Михаела и Желяна зоз супругом Милошом и дзецми Софию и Ленку
Спочивайце у мире Божим!