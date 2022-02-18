ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 8. фебруара 2022. року преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила

АНА САБАДОШ
народзена Бучко

(1929–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Дзекуєм вам же сце ми виховали жеца. Сват Славо
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
