НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 18. децембра наполнї ше рок як нас занавше зохабела наша мила шестра

АНА САЛАҐ
народзена Балоґ

(1940–2022)
з Дюрдьова


Найкрасши памятки на вас чуваю шестра Сена зоз супругом Михалом и сином Михалом зоз супругу Таню и їх синами Давидом и Павлейом та з дзивку Весну зоз супругом Дюром и сином Дамиром
Спочивайце у мире Божим!