ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 22. септембра 2024. року занавше нас зохабела и преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила баба и прабаба

АНА ХАРДИ
народзена Холик

(1936–2024)
з Кули


Памятки на Вас навики будзе чувац унук Мики зоз супругу Кристину и дзивочку Катарину зоз Швайцарскей
Спочивайце у мире Божим!