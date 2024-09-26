ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 22. септембра 2024. року занавше нас зохабела и преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила мац

АНА ХАРДИ
народзена Холик

(1936–2024)
з Кули


Памятки на Вас навики буду чувац син Мирко и нєвеста Наталия
Спочивайце у мире Божим!