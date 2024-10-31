СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 31. октобра 2024. року наполнєли ше 40 днї як ше до вичносци преселєла наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

АНА ХАРДИ
народзена Холик – Матисова

(1936–2024)
зоз Кули


Памятки на Вас навики буду чувац син Мирко и нєвеста Наталия, унук Мики зоз супругу Кристину и дзивочку Катарину зоз Швайцарскей.
Спочивайце у мире Божим!