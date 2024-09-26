ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 22. септембра 2024. року упокоєла ше наша нина и кума

АНА ХАРДИ
народзена Холик

(1936–2024)
з Кули


Памятку на ню буду чувац Гелена Штранґарова и Владо Голиков зоз фамелиями
Най спочива у мире Божим!