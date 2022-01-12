ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 2. януара наша мила мац и баба преселєла ше до вичносци

АНА ХОДАК
народзена Буша

(1940–2022)


Зоз вельку пражнїну у наших шерцох оставаме подзековни за шицки красни хвильки препровадзени вєдно, кажди ошмих и кажде цепле слово. Єй наймилши
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest