СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 5. септембра наполня ше жалосни шейсц мешаци як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

АНА ШАНТА
народзена Киш

(1939–2021)
з Нового Саду


Красни памятки у своїх шерцох и думкох буду ношиц вично ожалосцена дзивка Славица зоз супругом Миомиром и дзецми Катарину, Марком и Ясмину зоз свою фамелию, супругом и дзецми
Спочивай у мире Божим!
