Дня 5. априла наполнєл ше рок як нас занавше зохабела

АНА ШАНТА
народзена Киш

(1939–2021)
з Нового Саду


Дзивка Славица зоз фамелию З любову и почитованьом занавше будзем чувац памятку на це, мила моя мамо, у своїм шерцу и думкох.
Спочивай у мире Божим!
