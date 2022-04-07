СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 5. априла наполнєл ше рок як ши вецей нє з нами

АНА ШАНТА
народзена Киш

(1939–2021)
з Нового Саду


Мила моя тето, вично будзеш жиц у наших шерцох, молитвох и думкох. Памятку на тебе чуваю: шовґор Любомир, твоя Люпка, Мая и Таня
Спочивай у мире Божим!
