OСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 10. децембра 2023. року нєсподзивано нас зохабела мила мац и баба

АНА ШКАБЛА

(1961–2023)
зоз Селенчи, жила у Руским Керестуре


Ожалосцени: дзивка Марина зоз супругом Славком и унучата Дорияна, Анета, Ленка, Деян, Дарко, Мирко и Дамир Джамбасово
Спочивай у мире Божим!