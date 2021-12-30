ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 15. децембра преселєл ше до вичносци наш сват

АНДРАШ ОРСАҐ – ЦУМИ


з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго буду чувац сватово Оросово и фамелия Ковач
Спочивай у мире Божим!
