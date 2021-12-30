ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 15. децембра занавше нас зохабел наш мили оцец

АНДРАШ ОРСАҐ – ЦУМИ

(1955–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Пошол ши сциха и нєсподзивано и зохабел нас у вельким жалю и смутку. Любов и доброту навики будзе чувац син Дамир зоз заручнїцу Александру
Спочивай у мире Божим!
