ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 15. децембра преселєл ше до вичносци наш мили

АНДРАШ ОРСАҐ – ЦУМИ

(1955–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго буду чувац фамилиї Козарова, Баранова и Чордашова
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest