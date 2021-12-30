ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 15. децембра 2021. року занавше ме зохабел мой мили супруг

АНДРАШ ОРСАҐ

(1956–2021)


Пошол ши нєсподзивано и швидко, и охабел ме у глїбоким смутку. Памятку на твою любов занавше будзем чувац у своїм шерцу. Твоя супруга Ксения
Спочивай у мире Божим!
