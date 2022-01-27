СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 23. януара 2022. року наполнєли ше 40 смутни днї як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

АНДРАШ ОРСАҐ

(1956–2021)


Вично будзеш у наших шерцох и думкох, з любову чуваме здогадованє на це. Твоя супруга Ксения, синове Иґор зоз супругу Таню и Дамир зоз заручнїцу Александру и унуки Фиона и Лаура
Спочивай у мирe Божим!
