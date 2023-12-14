Смутне здогадованє

Дня 15. децембра 2023. року наполня ше 2 роки як нас зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

АНДРАШ ОРСАҐ

(1956–2021)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом, занавше це будземе чувац у наших шерцох и памяткох. Супруга Ксения, синове Иґор и Дамир, нєвести Таня и Александра и твойо унуки Фиона, Лаура и Реля
Спочивай у мире Божим!