ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 15. децембра 2021. року занавше нас зохабел наш мили оцец и дїдо

АНДРАШ ОРСАҐ

(1956–2021)


Твою доброту, любов и пожертвованосц нїґда нє забудземе. Занавше це будземе чувац у наших шерцох и думкох. Твой син Иґор зоз супругу Таню и унуки Фиона и Лаура
Спочивай у мире Божим!
