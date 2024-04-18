ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашей милей андї

АНИ ДОРОҐХАЗИ

(1941–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на нашу милу андю Ганю будземе чувац у наших шерцох: Ксения Хринова зоз дзивками: Олесю з Яношом Футо и Марчу Загорянски з дзецми и їх фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!