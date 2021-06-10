СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 8. юния наполнєли ше два жалосни роки як вецей нє з нами наша мила мац, швекра, баба и прабаба

АНКА КОЛОШНЯЇ
народзена Манджи

(1949–2019)
з Руского Керестура


У красних памяткох, думкох и молитвох чуваю вас вашо наймилши
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
