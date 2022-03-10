СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 8. марца 2022. року, наполнєли ше 40 днї як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац, швекра и баба

АНКА ЧАПКО


з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ню у своїх шерцох чуваю: дзивка Ясмина, жец Славко и унукове Иґор и Иван
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest