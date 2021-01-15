ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 28. децембра занавше нас зохабела наша андя

АНКИЦА СЕМАН

(1944–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на ню буду чувац андя Маря, як и Владо и Сашо Семаново зоз своїма фамелиями
Най спочива у мире Божим!
