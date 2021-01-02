ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 28. децембра преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила мац и баба

АНКИЦА СЕМАН
народзена Шеґо

(1944–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Пошла ши сциха и нєсподзивано. Твою любов и доброту ґу нам вично будземе чувац и паметац у наших шерцох, думкох и молитвох. Твоя дзивка Оливера зоз супругом Любом, и унуки Даниєл и Никола Накичово
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest