СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 13. септембра наполнєл ше рок як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

АНТУН ИВАН

(1942–2020)
з Коцура


Зоз щиру любову и вельким почитованьом чуваме це од забуца и ношиме у своїх шерцох. Супруга Славица, син Звонко, дзивка Весна и унуки Селин, Хенри, Нико и Янез
Най це ангели чуваю!
