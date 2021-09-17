СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 13. септембра наполнєл ше рок як нас занавше зохабел наш мили брат

АНТУН ИВАН

(1942–2020)
з Коцура


Занавше це чуваме у красних памяткох и нїґда це нє забудземе! Шестра Бланка, брат Звонко и шестра Беба зоз своїма фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 2 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest