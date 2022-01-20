СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 24. януара наполня ше 22 роки як нє з нами моя мила мац

АНҐЕЛА РУСКАЇ

(1934–2000)
з Вербасу


Красни памятки на ню чува дзивка Мария зоз фамелию
Най спочива у мире Божим!
